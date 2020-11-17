BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed/flexible electronics is a constantly evolving area with extensive scope for innovation. Here, IDTechEx outlines three of the most exciting technological highlights in the sector. These innovations span from technically advanced materials to novel manufacturing methodologies, covering a diverse set of applications that range from OLED displays to wearable healthcare patches.

Flexible Silicon

An especially exciting technical development is fully flexible thinned silicon integrated circuits (ICs). These support capabilities such as Bluetooth previously associated with packaged ICs to be mounted on flexible/curved substrates, enabling a wide range of novel form factors. The flexible ICs are produced by grinding down a convention silicon die to as thin as 3 um before encapsulating it in polyimide, and can have a bending radius as low as 1 mm.

Flexible mounted components are key components of the emerging manufacturing trend known as 'Flexible Hybrid Electronics' (FHE). FHE seeks to resolve some of the compromises inherent in printed electronics by combining mounted components (such as flexible ICs) with printed conductive traces on a flexible substrate. While wearable electronics and smart packaging are forecast to be the most promising applications, FHE can be applied across many sectors. Further details on flexible ICs and FHE, including multiple case studies, can be found in the IDTechEx report "Flexible Hybrid Electronics 2020-2030: Applications, Challenges, Innovations and Forecasts".

Advances in OLED Materials

Turning to OLED materials, the dominant technical trend is the emergence of a new class of materials that promise lower-costs, high efficiency, and a wider color gamut. Known as triplet activated delayed fluorescent (TADF) materials, they represent an entirely new approach to ensuring that all the incoming charges are utilized in producing light. Orange emitters, using materials developed by Japanese film Kyulux, have already been commercialized for small displays, with other colors set to follow in 2021.

Additionally, we were especially impressed this year by a novel approach to the host materials, which generally receive less research effort than their emissive counterparts. Developed by early-stage US firm Molecular Glasses, this innovative host material increases the solubility of dopant molecules, be they fluorescent, phosphorescent or TADF, while retaining charge transport capabilities.