 

DZS CTO Andrew Bender Highlights 10 Gigabit Innovation at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 18:16  |  42   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced that Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer of DZS, is presenting at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar (UFBB vBASe) 2020. His session, “10Gig is Here… and It’s Just the Beginning,” will take a look at the drivers of the rapid movement to 10Gig hyper-fast deployments, while spotlighting the intersection of advanced fiber technologies with the rapidly expanding world of 5G mobile transport.

UFBB vBASe kicks off today and will focus on the latest policies, trends, technologies and opportunities affecting broadband in Europe and beyond in 2020. Mr. Bender’s session is part of the conference’s track, “A Deep Dive on Next Generation Access, Open Source and Connected Home Technologies,” which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:45 a.m. CET. DZS is a Silver sponsor of Broadband Forum’s BASe initiative as well as the UFBB vBASe Seminar 2020.

“Moving into the virtual realm after over a decade of success under both Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and now Broadband Forum, UFBB vBASe 2020 offers a unique opportunity for innovators, technologists and industry insiders to come together to collaborate and push ultrafast broadband access innovation forward,” said Mr. Bender. “Interactive web and video collaboration, streaming video, gaming, social as well as Internet of Things, and smart homes, buildings and cities are a few of the prevailing market trends that are creating unprecedented network capacity demands on the fixed and mobile networks. As we continue work to close the digital divide, this session will examine how service providers globally are delivering 10Gbps optical fiber networks and new technologies that support the evolution of this architecture, including how the advent of 5G will drive next generation fiber technologies in creating a hyper-connected world.”

Mr. Bender is responsible for developing, coordinating, and promoting the technology strategy for DZS. He has 20 years of experience with VMWare, Hewlett Packard, NEC and Ribbon Communications (formerly GENBAND), supporting innovations in carrier networking, infrastructure and software sectors, including Kubernetes and cloud native, webscale applications, NFV, SDN, mobile access/edge/core, video and streaming media, IMS / RCS, DOCSIS, multiservice access and transport network technology areas.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS CTO Andrew Bender Highlights 10 Gigabit Innovation at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar 2020 PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $31.7 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in Q3 2020
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...