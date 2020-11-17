DZS CTO Andrew Bender Highlights 10 Gigabit Innovation at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar 2020

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced that Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer of DZS, is presenting at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar (UFBB vBASe) 2020. His session, “10Gig is Here… and It’s Just the Beginning,” will take a look at the drivers of the rapid movement to 10Gig hyper-fast deployments, while spotlighting the intersection of advanced fiber technologies with the rapidly expanding world of 5G mobile transport.



UFBB vBASe kicks off today and will focus on the latest policies, trends, technologies and opportunities affecting broadband in Europe and beyond in 2020. Mr. Bender’s session is part of the conference’s track, “A Deep Dive on Next Generation Access, Open Source and Connected Home Technologies,” which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:45 a.m. CET. DZS is a Silver sponsor of Broadband Forum’s BASe initiative as well as the UFBB vBASe Seminar 2020.

“Moving into the virtual realm after over a decade of success under both Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and now Broadband Forum, UFBB vBASe 2020 offers a unique opportunity for innovators, technologists and industry insiders to come together to collaborate and push ultrafast broadband access innovation forward,” said Mr. Bender. “Interactive web and video collaboration, streaming video, gaming, social as well as Internet of Things, and smart homes, buildings and cities are a few of the prevailing market trends that are creating unprecedented network capacity demands on the fixed and mobile networks. As we continue work to close the digital divide, this session will examine how service providers globally are delivering 10Gbps optical fiber networks and new technologies that support the evolution of this architecture, including how the advent of 5G will drive next generation fiber technologies in creating a hyper-connected world.”

Mr. Bender is responsible for developing, coordinating, and promoting the technology strategy for DZS. He has 20 years of experience with VMWare, Hewlett Packard, NEC and Ribbon Communications (formerly GENBAND), supporting innovations in carrier networking, infrastructure and software sectors, including Kubernetes and cloud native, webscale applications, NFV, SDN, mobile access/edge/core, video and streaming media, IMS / RCS, DOCSIS, multiservice access and transport network technology areas.