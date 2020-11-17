 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Pfizer, Inc.’s (PFE) Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Pfizer, Inc. (“Pfizer” or “Company”) (NYSE: PFE) breached their fiduciary duties to PFE and its shareholders. If you are a Pfizer shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Pfizer’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pfizer in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Pfizer, and whether Pfizer has suffered damages as a result.

On November 5, 2020, Pfizer disclosed that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) foreign-bribery unit, as well as informal requests for information from the SEC and the Department of Justice regarding the Company’s operations in China and Russia.

If you are a Pfizer shareholder, you may have legal claims against Pfizer’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

