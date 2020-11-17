NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Nurminen)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.11.2020, 18:30 | 51 | 0 |
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 19:30
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NURMINEN, EEMELI
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D1868
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-11-13
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|579.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|350.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|812.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|158.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|626.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|214.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Volume:
|313.00
|Unit price:
|6.36 Euro
|Volume:
|350.00
|Unit price:
|6.40 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3402.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.396320 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-11-13
|Venue:
|
CHIX
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0