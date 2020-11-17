DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets 17-Nov-2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HERZOGENAURACH | 17 November 2020 | Schaeffler AG's (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) Board of Managing Directors today agreed the following Mid-term Targets up to 2025. The Mid-term Targets are based on a Financial Framework which provides targets for the Schaeffler Group as well as for its three Divisions.



The Mid-term Targets for the three Divisions are as follows:



Automotive Technologies Automotive Aftermarket Industrial FX-adjusted

sales growth 200-500 basis points above Light Vehicle Production growth



above

global GDP growth





above

worldwide Industrial Production growth EBIT margin before special items 4 - 6% 13 - 15% 12 - 14%

The targets for the FX-adjusted sales growth apply on average for the period 2021-2025. The lower end of the respective target ranges for the EBIT margin before special items should be reached in 2023 at the latest. The values regularly published by IHS Markit form the basis for the growth of the Light Vehicle Production. The growth of the global GDP and the growth of the worldwide Industrial Production is determined using data from Oxford Economics.