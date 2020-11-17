 

Humana Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings in Washington

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 19:00  |  48   |   |   

Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla, and Franklin counties will now have more Medicare Advantage health plan coverage options during the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) thanks to Humana.

During the AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla and Franklin Counties can now enroll in a Humana Gold Plus HMO Medicare Advantage plan with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021, in addition to the Humana plans previously offered in the area.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan members in Benton and Franklin counties will have access to a variety of health systems and physician offices including providers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Health, Prosser Memorial Health, and Trios Health. HMO plan members in Walla Walla County will have access to a number of providers such as those at Providence Health System, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Walla Walla Clinic.

Humana will offer the following plans in these three counties in 2021: Humana Gold Plus HMO plan, HumanaChoice PPO plan, Humana Honor PPO MA Only plan, and Humana Value Plus HMO plan.

These Humana plans provide people with Medicare in these Washington counties with affordable alternatives to Original Medicare only, or Original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these Medicare Advantage plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of Original Medicare, as well as prescription drug coverage on most plans along with added benefits and important financial protections.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans offer many benefits and services. Some examples include the choice of a primary care physician in the plan network; $0 or low monthly plan premiums; low co-payments for doctor visits and annual routine physicals; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; a network of physicians, specialists and hospitals; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world.

“Humana believes it’s important for people with Medicare to find the right health care and wellness solutions for them, especially since their needs might change as they age,” said Jesse Gamez, Humana’s Intermountain Region Medicare President. “We’ve listened to what people with Medicare in Washington want, and used our experience in health benefits to offer more options that fit their health needs at every stage in their health care journey.”

For more information about enrolling in any Humana plans, visit Humana.com/Medicare or call the Humana at 1-800-222-8234 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other plan sponsors.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Y0040_GCHKZAQEN_M

Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings in Washington Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla, and Franklin counties will now have more Medicare Advantage health plan coverage options during the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) thanks to Humana. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:33 Uhr
CarePlus Health Plans Sends At-home Screening Kits to Members During COVID-19
12.11.20
For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Health Plans in Massachusetts
12.11.20
Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio
11.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Cano Health and Humana Relationship Expands Access to Health Care for Seniors in San Antonio and Las Vegas
10.11.20
Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas
09.11.20
Northwell Health, Humana Renew Agreement
09.11.20
Humana and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Louisiana
04.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
03.11.20
Humana Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Remains Focused on Facilitating Access to Quality Care During the Pandemic