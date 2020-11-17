 

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference Virtual Event

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern). BJ’s management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.


