 

UBISOFT'S ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA IS THE BIGGEST ASSASSIN'S CREED GAME LAUNCH IN HISTORY

UBISOFT’S ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
IS THE BIGGEST ASSASSIN’S CREED GAME LAUNCH IN HISTORY

The Premiere Next-Gen Title Sold Through More Units in First Week Than Any Other Assassin’s Creed Game

Biggest PC Launch Ever for a Ubisoft Game

Paris, France — November 17, 2020 — Today, Ubisoft announced strong early sales for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one of the highest rated games this season1. Building on favorable review scores and early player response, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period.  Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has also become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance. With strong feedback from players on next-gen consoles, ACV is delivering on its promise to make the most of the new hardware.

“We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support.  Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much,” said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”

Players are already well into their adventure in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering more than 4 million kilometers, building their settlements (over 55 million buildings already unlocked since launch) and becoming fully immersed in the Norse and Saxon culture through the Orlog dice games (over 3.5 million games of Orlog have been won so far) or even enjoying the drinking and flyting contests (over 1.8 million players have won at least one drinking game since launch).

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

