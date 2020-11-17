 

Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 18:48  |  73   |   |   

The Lens, exclusive to 5G Ultra Wideband customers, transforms the New York Public Library through AR for an experience like no other

What you need to know:

  • Verizon and Snap Inc. are launching the first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens, an augmented reality experience exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers.
  • The 5G Landmarker Lens uses augmented reality to deliver a musical performance from the Grammy nominated band Black Pumas at the New York Public Library.
  • Experience features the first full-length song ever used in a Snapchat augmented reality Lens, and the virtual performance was shot by Verizon Media's RYOT in the first and only 5G production studio in the country.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Snap Inc. today released the first-ever 5G-enabled Landmarker Lens exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones. The Lens uses Snapchat’s industry leading augmented reality technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband increased capacity to bring to life a musical performance by Grammy nominated psychedelic soul band Black Pumas at the New York Public Library. This is the first 5G experience from Verizon and Snap Inc.’s 5G innovation partnership.

Opening Snapchat and using the Verizon Lens on the NY Public Library transforms it into a next generation stage where Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones can watch the Black Pumas Eric Burton’s 3D Bitmoji dance to the entire hit song “Colors” in front of an explosion of flora and fauna from the sidewalks of 5th Avenue. A shorter, non-5G enabled version of the Landmarker is available for everyone to experience through Snapchat, even non-Verizon customers.

“There’s no better way to demonstrate the sheer power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband than by creating unique experiences that align with consumers’ interests and take them to places they never imagined possible,” said Frank Boulben, Verizon Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products. “The 5G Landmarker Lens is an example of how 5G can redefine music experiences through augmented reality. We look forward to bringing more of these new, creative customer experiences to life via our partnership with Snap.”

Seite 1 von 2
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens The Lens, exclusive to 5G Ultra Wideband customers, transforms the New York Public Library through AR for an experience like no other What you need to know: Verizon and Snap Inc. are launching the first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens, an augmented …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to Explore 5G-Enabled Solutions Across a Number of Industries
15:30 Uhr
Verizon puts the best streaming content in one place with next-gen Stream TV
16.11.20
Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference November 18
16.11.20
Verizon Business to Host First-Ever Joint Virtual Event with Apple for Enterprise Customers
15.11.20
3 Tech-Aktien, die eine Dividende zahlen und jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
12.11.20
BlueJeans by Verizon and RightsTrade transform entertainment licensing experience
11.11.20
Verizon and AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing Platform to Dallas and Miami
10.11.20
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses
10.11.20
Verizon joins the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Platform
09.11.20
Verizon Media and Walmart’s One-of-a-Kind "30 Days of Savings" Campaign Returns

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN