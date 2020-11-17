Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens

The Lens, exclusive to 5G Ultra Wideband customers, transforms the New York Public Library through AR for an experience like no other

Verizon and Snap Inc. are launching th e first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens, an augmented reality experience exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers.

The 5G Landmarker Lens uses augmented reality to deliver a musical performance from the Grammy nominated band Black Pumas at the New Yo rk Public Library.

Experience features the first full-length song ever used in a Snapchat augmented reality Lens, and the virtual performance was shot by Verizon Media's RYOT in the first and only 5G production studio in the country.



NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Snap Inc. today released the first-ever 5G-enabled Landmarker Lens exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones. The Lens uses Snapchat’s industry leading augmented reality technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband increased capacity to bring to life a musical performance by Grammy nominated psychedelic soul band Black Pumas at the New York Public Library. This is the first 5G experience from Verizon and Snap Inc.’s 5G innovation partnership .

Opening Snapchat and using the Verizon Lens on the NY Public Library transforms it into a next generation stage where Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones can watch the Black Pumas Eric Burton’s 3D Bitmoji dance to the entire hit song “Colors” in front of an explosion of flora and fauna from the sidewalks of 5th Avenue. A shorter, non-5G enabled version of the Landmarker is available for everyone to experience through Snapchat, even non-Verizon customers.

“There’s no better way to demonstrate the sheer power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband than by creating unique experiences that align with consumers’ interests and take them to places they never imagined possible,” said Frank Boulben, Verizon Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products. “The 5G Landmarker Lens is an example of how 5G can redefine music experiences through augmented reality. We look forward to bringing more of these new, creative customer experiences to life via our partnership with Snap.”