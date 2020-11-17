 

Brunswick Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Poko Group Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BRU.H) (“Brunswick” or the “Corporation”) and POKO Group Ltd. (“Poko”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to complete a business combination transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) that will result in the reverse take-over of Brunswick by Poko. The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Poko. The LOI was negotiated at arm’s length and is dated November 16, 2020.

Description of Poko

Poko is a UK-based CBD company that leverages its strong portfolio of brands, including The Extract, Candid Magazine, CBD Village, Cannmed, Lumipay and Poko, and integrated capabilities to deliver high-quality, CDB-derived products for itself and its wholesale and white label customers.

Poko is committed to the development of a complete CBD ecosystem, from advertising and media to lead generation for white labelling services and finally offering a marketplace platform to sell or set up CBD ready store.

The Proposed Transaction

The Proposed Transaction is expected to be completed by way of share exchange, but may be completed by way of amalgamation, arrangement, takeover bid, share purchase, or another structure acceptable to Brunswick and Poko.  The Proposed Transaction will not be completed while Brunswick is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

Brunswick is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and, as of the date hereof, currently has 39,880,521 common shares of Brunswick issued and outstanding, and no securities exercisable or exchangeable for, or convertible into, or other rights to acquire, common shares of Brunswick. As a condition to the Proposed Transaction, Brunswick will effect a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share (each a “Brunswick Share”) for every five (5) common shares of Brunswick issued and outstanding on the effective date of the Consolidation.

