 

NIBE proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 19:15  |  40   |   |   

The Board of Directors of NIBE Industrier proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share for the 2019 financial year. The proposal will be taken up at an extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2020.

As a precautionary measure and to form a better picture of the consequences of Covid-19 regarding demand, delivery and results, the Board resolved on 30 March 2020 to recall the original dividend proposal of SEK 1.40 per share and instead call an extraordinary general meeting later in the year to decide on the issue of a dividend for 2019.

Given the Company’s continued strong position regarding both capital and liquidity, the Board has now determined that conditions are favourable enough to reintroduce the original dividend proposal.

Due to the prevailing conditions, the extraordinary general meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders. It will only be possible to vote in advance of the meeting.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 17 November 2020 at 19.15 CET.


About NIBE Industrier 

NIBE – a global Group with companies and a presence worldwide


NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure. 

From its beginnings in the Småland city of Markaryd nearly 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with 17,300 (16,900) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for responsible business operation. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 25 (22) billion in 2019. 

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Attachment


NIBE Industrier Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIBE proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share The Board of Directors of NIBE Industrier proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share for the 2019 financial year. The proposal will be taken up at an extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2020. As a precautionary measure and to form a better …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Conversion of shares in NIBE Industrier AB (publ)