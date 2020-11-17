 

Yara approves dividend of NOK 18 per share

Oslo, 17 November 2020: The Yara International ASA Extraordinary General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 18.00 per share in line with the Board’s proposal.

 The dividend of NOK 18.00 per share will be paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders as of 17 November 2020, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 18 November 2020. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 18 November 2020, with a dividend payment date of 4 December 2020.


The full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on Yara’s website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations-2020 ...


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


 About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.
www.yara.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 


