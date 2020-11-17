San Joaquin County Partners with Ameresco to Complete Installation of 5.3 Megawatt Solar Array on Landfill Site

During today’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor meeting, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced that it has completed construction on a 5.3 MW-dc ground-mount solar energy system at San Joaquin County’s Foothill Landfill. This is Ameresco’s second renewable energy project with the County and will help reduce their utility costs through California’s Renewable Energy Self-Generation Bill Credit Transfer (RES-BCT) program.

Ameresco and San Joaquin County's 5.3MW Solar Array Installation Completed on Landfill Site (Photo: Business Wire)

San Joaquin County partnered with Ameresco to develop, own and operate a ground-mount solar photovoltaic system at the Foothill Landfill in Linden, California. Funded by a power purchase agreement (PPA), Ameresco installed 13,770 solar modules rated at 385W-DC each, as well as 29 solar inverters rated at 125kW-AC each. Under a separate agreement with San Joaquin County, Ameresco constructed a 4.3 MW landfill gas to energy plant at the same landfill in 2014.

“San Joaquin County, and its local communities, have long prioritized the development of renewable energy resources, both for reducing emissions and supplementing existing electricity generation,” said Kathy Miller, Chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “In addition to its environmental impact, the solar energy system will provide further utility cost savings to our region, which will directly benefit residents and local governments’ ability to better serve its constituents.”

The solar energy system will generate approximately 10,473,000 kWh of electricity in year one. This equates to a reduction of 7,405 tons of CO 2 emissions or 854 homes’ energy use for one year. In addition to the significant electrical savings, the County will also receive a $500,000 upfront lease payment for the use of the land, infusing revenue into the County from day one.

“As a leader in green energy, San Joaquin County is always looking for ways to provide an improved environment for our residents while at the same time providing cost savings to taxpayers,” said San Joaquin County Supervisor, Chuck Winn. “The County recognized that the Foothill Landfill site in Linden had a large amount of undeveloped land. Thanks to a previous project implemented at the site in partnership with Ameresco, we knew there was a similar opportunity to do something productive with the site. When Ameresco approached us about the potential use of the undeveloped land for solar arrays, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. This is a long-term partnership and the resulting project will provide a great benefit to the County and our residents.”