 

San Joaquin County Partners with Ameresco to Complete Installation of 5.3 Megawatt Solar Array on Landfill Site

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 19:45  |  27   |   |   

During today’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor meeting, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced that it has completed construction on a 5.3 MW-dc ground-mount solar energy system at San Joaquin County’s Foothill Landfill. This is Ameresco’s second renewable energy project with the County and will help reduce their utility costs through California’s Renewable Energy Self-Generation Bill Credit Transfer (RES-BCT) program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006165/en/

Ameresco and San Joaquin County's 5.3MW Solar Array Installation Completed on Landfill Site (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco and San Joaquin County's 5.3MW Solar Array Installation Completed on Landfill Site (Photo: Business Wire)

San Joaquin County partnered with Ameresco to develop, own and operate a ground-mount solar photovoltaic system at the Foothill Landfill in Linden, California. Funded by a power purchase agreement (PPA), Ameresco installed 13,770 solar modules rated at 385W-DC each, as well as 29 solar inverters rated at 125kW-AC each. Under a separate agreement with San Joaquin County, Ameresco constructed a 4.3 MW landfill gas to energy plant at the same landfill in 2014.

“San Joaquin County, and its local communities, have long prioritized the development of renewable energy resources, both for reducing emissions and supplementing existing electricity generation,” said Kathy Miller, Chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “In addition to its environmental impact, the solar energy system will provide further utility cost savings to our region, which will directly benefit residents and local governments’ ability to better serve its constituents.”

The solar energy system will generate approximately 10,473,000 kWh of electricity in year one. This equates to a reduction of 7,405 tons of CO2 emissions or 854 homes’ energy use for one year. In addition to the significant electrical savings, the County will also receive a $500,000 upfront lease payment for the use of the land, infusing revenue into the County from day one.

“As a leader in green energy, San Joaquin County is always looking for ways to provide an improved environment for our residents while at the same time providing cost savings to taxpayers,” said San Joaquin County Supervisor, Chuck Winn. “The County recognized that the Foothill Landfill site in Linden had a large amount of undeveloped land. Thanks to a previous project implemented at the site in partnership with Ameresco, we knew there was a similar opportunity to do something productive with the site. When Ameresco approached us about the potential use of the undeveloped land for solar arrays, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. This is a long-term partnership and the resulting project will provide a great benefit to the County and our residents.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Joaquin County Partners with Ameresco to Complete Installation of 5.3 Megawatt Solar Array on Landfill Site During today’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor meeting, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced that it has completed construction on a 5.3 MW-dc ground-mount solar energy system at San …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Ameresco Secures Up to $30M Construction Loan Facility with Fifth Third Bank
10.11.20
Ameresco Completes Energy Efficiency Project for The City of Virginia, MN
09.11.20
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
02.11.20
Ameresco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Energy Savings to Pay for Upgrade of Over 7,000 Street Lights in Medford
26.10.20
Ameresco and Grants Pass School District to Complete Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.