CynergisTek and University of California, Irvine Medical Center Extend Vital Security Program Partnership

CynergisTek and the University of California, Irvine (UCI) Medical Center are continuing their joint mission of keeping the institution’s patients, employees, and network infrastructure safe and secure. UCI Medical Center’s expanded program includes CynergisTek’s leading validation services, which provides confirmation that processes, technology, and the employees that utilize them are all working effectively. By doing so, UCI Medical Center can develop and implement impenetrable defense strategies by understanding their offensive strategies at the very start while providing the ability to demonstrate a solid ROI of their security investment.

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced a nearly $1 million contract extension of its strategic partnership with the University of California, Irvine Medical Center , which will fund crucial expanded services for the healthcare institution at a time when research organizations are in dire need of vital protection and security.

“Healthcare organizations everywhere are facing new obstacles at every turn. Our partnership with CynergisTek provides a stable and secure foundation that we can rely on – we know that they are dedicated to fully protecting us from dangerous cybercriminals looking to cause disruption,” said Scott Joslyn, Chief Information Security Officer, UCI Medical Center. “Our patients are our number one priority, and we are confident that CynergisTek will protect them at all costs.”

A recent CynergisTek report stated that organizations that have invested in security-focused resources show year-over-year improvement in their NIST CSF scores. Leveraging CynergisTek’s managed services program, organizations like UCI Medical Center have the foundation to implement successful strategic plans and can continue enhancing their security program while maintaining a predictable year over year budget.

“The UCI Medical Center team sees the value in building a strong foundation to prevent attacks before they occur, and we’re excited to continue our journey in helping them build a world-class security program,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president of CynergisTek. “This partnership expresses their commitment in continuing progress as we head into a new year that is bound to be rife with cybercrime and ruthless fraudsters, and we’re prepared to work together to ensure UCI Medical Center remains one step ahead of cybercriminals.”