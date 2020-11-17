 

CynergisTek and University of California, Irvine Medical Center Extend Vital Security Program Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 20:00  |  34   |   |   

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced a nearly $1 million contract extension of its strategic partnership with the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, which will fund crucial expanded services for the healthcare institution at a time when research organizations are in dire need of vital protection and security.

CynergisTek and the University of California, Irvine (UCI) Medical Center are continuing their joint mission of keeping the institution’s patients, employees, and network infrastructure safe and secure. UCI Medical Center’s expanded program includes CynergisTek’s leading validation services, which provides confirmation that processes, technology, and the employees that utilize them are all working effectively. By doing so, UCI Medical Center can develop and implement impenetrable defense strategies by understanding their offensive strategies at the very start while providing the ability to demonstrate a solid ROI of their security investment.

“Healthcare organizations everywhere are facing new obstacles at every turn. Our partnership with CynergisTek provides a stable and secure foundation that we can rely on – we know that they are dedicated to fully protecting us from dangerous cybercriminals looking to cause disruption,” said Scott Joslyn, Chief Information Security Officer, UCI Medical Center. “Our patients are our number one priority, and we are confident that CynergisTek will protect them at all costs.”

A recent CynergisTek report stated that organizations that have invested in security-focused resources show year-over-year improvement in their NIST CSF scores. Leveraging CynergisTek’s managed services program, organizations like UCI Medical Center have the foundation to implement successful strategic plans and can continue enhancing their security program while maintaining a predictable year over year budget.

“The UCI Medical Center team sees the value in building a strong foundation to prevent attacks before they occur, and we’re excited to continue our journey in helping them build a world-class security program,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president of CynergisTek. “This partnership expresses their commitment in continuing progress as we head into a new year that is bound to be rife with cybercrime and ruthless fraudsters, and we’re prepared to work together to ensure UCI Medical Center remains one step ahead of cybercriminals.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CynergisTek and University of California, Irvine Medical Center Extend Vital Security Program Partnership CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced a nearly $1 million contract extension of its strategic partnership with the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity