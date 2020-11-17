 

Freddie Mac Research Shows that Forbearance Has Helped Mitigate the Damage to Homeowners During the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 20:00  |  24   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) latest Insight, without forbearance, many households may have defaulted or been forced to sell their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. These forced sales could have depressed the housing market, leading to further defaults.

Mortgage forbearance temporarily removes the obligation for borrowers to make their monthly mortgage payment. Forbearance plans are typically used by borrowers who experienced a sudden loss of employment, a reduction in income or damage from a natural disaster.

“Mortgage forbearance provides liquidity to households and plays a vital role in mitigating the damage to homeowners during times of crisis whether it be a hurricane, wild fire, or health epidemic,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Research on this topic is important because it will help us prepare for the next several months as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.”

Insight Highlights:

  • Forbearance rates in the COVID-19 period (March 2020 to June 2020) are similar in level to those experienced in those areas impacted by the major storms in 2017 (August 2017 to December 2017), but much higher than the Baseline period (January 2019 to February 2020). The forbearance rate is 5.6% during the COVID-19 period and 5.8% during the 2017 Storms period. In contrast, in the Baseline period, the forbearance rate is only 0.09%, even though the Baseline spans a longer time horizon.
  • While loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios are more likely to be in forbearance, almost all loans in forbearance have positive equity.
  • Forbearance rates decline for borrowers with higher FICO scores.
    • In the COVID-19 period, the rate increases by a factor of about 5.6 going from loans with FICO scores in the highest category (800+) at 2.0% to the lowest category (<620) at 11.1%.
    • This rate increases by a factor of 13 in the 2017 Storms period (from 1.3% to 17.4%) and by a factor of 18 in the Baseline period (from 0.02% to 0.36%).
  • Forbearance rates are generally higher for borrowers with higher debt-to-income (DTI) ratios.
    • In the COVID-19 period, the rate increases by a factor of about 3 going from loans with DTI in the lowest category (≤ 25%) at 2.7% to the highest category (46%+) at 8.3%.
    • This rate increases by a factor of 2 in the 2017 Storms period (from 3.5% to 7.2%) and by a factor of 2.2 in the Baseline period (from 0.05% to 0.11%).
  • Borrowers with a higher monthly payment are more likely to enter forbearance during the COVID-19 and 2017 Storms periods.

The primary data source for the Insight was internal loan-level servicing information for Freddie Mac mortgages. We explored the forbearance rates over three different periods: the COVID-19 crisis (March 2020 to June 2020); the 2017 Storms (August 2017 to December 2017 for disaster areas); and the Baseline (January 2019 to February 2020). For the 2017 Storms period, we considered the forbearance rate only among those loans eligible for disaster-related forbearance programs. The analysis is restricted to 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, which were current and not in forbearance the month prior to the start of the observation period.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Freddie Mac has taken numerous actions to help struggling homeowners and renters with financial hardships related to COVID-19. For more information, visit our consumer education website, My Home by Freddie Mac, that provides a comprehensive guide to owning, renting and getting help in multiple languages.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com


Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Research Shows that Forbearance Has Helped Mitigate the Damage to Homeowners During the Pandemic MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) latest Insight, without forbearance, many households may have defaulted or been forced to sell their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. These forced sales …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740
12.11.20
Mortgage Rates Rise
09.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $767 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1518
05.11.20
Mortgage Rates Decrease Again
04.11.20
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
04.11.20
Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.3 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter
04.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security