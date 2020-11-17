Aves One continues its growth course in the first nine months of 2020

Group revenues increase to EUR 93.6 million (previous year: EUR 85.8 million)

EBITDA remains high at EUR 63.2 million (previous year: EUR 63.6 million)

Book losses due to sales in the sea container sector impact earnings

EBT (adjusted) reaches EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million)

Asset volume grows to EUR 967.3 million (30.09.2019: EUR 917.6 million)

Hamburg, 17 November 2020 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets, continues its growth course in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year. Group revenues increased by 9.1% to EUR 93.6 million (previous year: EUR 85.8 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for the proceeds from the sale of the last real estate activity, revenues amounted to EUR 90.2 million in the reporting period. EBITDA reached EUR 63.2 million and thus remained at a high level (previous year: EUR 63.6 million). EBT adjusted for the exchange rate effects reported in the financial result amounted to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million). The operating cash flow increased to EUR 64.1 million (previous year: EUR 63.8 million). The asset volume rose to EUR 967.3 million as of 30 September 2020 (30 September 2019: EUR 917.6 million). Continuous investments in the rail portfolio more than compensated the decline in the container segment. Aves One thus consistently continues its strategic focus on its core business "Rail".



Significant growth in the rail segment

In the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, Aves One invested EUR 73.4 million in the rail segment. The completed transactions with an average age of around five years contribute to the further diversification of the portfolio and increase its resilience in difficult market phases. As a result, the core business was further strengthened as planned. The asset volume in the rail segment rose to EUR 722.3 million (previous year: EUR 629.5 million) as of the reporting date. The Rail segment's share of the total portfolio volume thus increased to 74.7% (previous year: 68.6%). During this period, segment revenues rose significantly to EUR 62.7 million (previous year EUR 55.6 million). EBITDA grew by 17.6% to EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 42.8 million). The segment earnings also showed a continuous positive development over the course of the year. EBITDA for the Rail segment rose from EUR 15.1 million in the first quarter to EUR 17.3 million in the second quarter and to EUR 17.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The positive development is also reflected in the rental situation. The capacity utilisation rate remained at a high level of 91.3% in the first nine months and confirms the continued stable demand for freight cars. In addition, a number of expiring leases were even extended at better conditions.