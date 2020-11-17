 

UPDATE -- Reed’s Inc. Announces Sponsorship of the “World’s Best Turkey Trot”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 20:28  |  45   |   |   

This year, Turkey Trot anywhere!

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lace up your running shoes! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first ever “World’s Best Turkey Trot” – a virtual 1M, 5K and 10K race that brings a new running tradition to the Thanksgiving weekend. Encouraging families across the country to get out and “trot,” Reed’s is the presenting sponsor for the 1M “Fun Run” to kick up the holiday spirit.

The virtual race will be held from November 25th – 28th, and registered runners are invited to participate anywhere and upload their tracked mileage to a custom race dashboard. Keeping with the season of giving, a portion of the proceeds from the race will go to support the World Food Program USA, in partnership with Charity Miles, based on the total miles run.

“Turkey Trots have become an essential part of the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, with the WBTT, runners and families have a safe and virtual format so they can ‘trot’ anywhere they want,” said Matt Linick, Race Director. “We are excited to bring together communities and share a “new way” to tradition this year and raise money for a great charity at the same time.”

Offering an immersive race experience, all participants will compete for awards and prizes on a virtual leaderboard, as well as receive the inaugural “World's Best Turkey Trot” race kit. Shipped directly to each runner after the race, the kit contains a finisher medal, race t-shirt and items from event sponsors, including Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots.

“Athletes and families alike are increasingly turning to superfoods, like ginger, to boost wellness. We look forward to giving runners and families a healthy and delicious dose of ginger this Thanksgiving,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. WBTT and Reed’s are both grounded in healthy fun, and in just being a part, you have made a good choice. Reed’s range of REAL ginger products are perfect before and after the run. Shoot a Ginger Wellness shot before the race, or cheers with a Ginger Ale after. Drink Reed’s & Be Well.”

In celebration of the virtual Thanksgiving race, Reed’s will be giving away a Reed’s Ginger Binge Box, along with a $100 Therapist Preferred Gift Card, JBL Endurance Peak Waterproof Headphones, “World’s Best Turkey Trot” long sleeve t-shirt, compression socks and an inflatable turkey to get into the holiday spirit. Through November 29, 2020, trot enthusiasts nationwide are invited to enter the “World’s Best Turkey Trot” sweepstakes for a chance to win.

Shipping nationwide, Reed’s products are available on the Reed’s Store on Amazon or directly on the Reed’s website. To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website, or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed's Twitter, Reed's Instagram, and Reed's Facebook (@drinkreeds).

The “World’s Best Turkey Trot” is presented by Therapist Preferred, and the 1M “Fun Run” is presented by Reed’s Inc. Additional sponsors include JBL, Ultima Refreshers and Charity Miles. For more information on the “World’s Best Turkey Trot,” or to register for participation, please visit the World’s Best Turkey Trot” website, as well as its Instagram and Facebook (@worldsbestturkeytrot).

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e0789d2-5016-417b ...


Reed's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE -- Reed’s Inc. Announces Sponsorship of the “World’s Best Turkey Trot” This year, Turkey Trot anywhere!NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lace up your running shoes! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first ever “World’s Best Turkey Trot” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
Reed’s Inc. Announces Sponsorship of the “World’s Best Turkey Trot”
09.11.20
Reed’s, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast