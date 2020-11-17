 

Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

17 November 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 16 November 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 80.9 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


