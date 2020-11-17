 

va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million

Würzburg, 17 November 2020. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) has passed a resolution to issue a bond with a volume of CHF 20 million, with the possibility to increase it to up to CHF 25 million. The bond will be offered for public purchase exclusively in Switzerland. The bond's coupon is to be 3¼ - 3¾ % p.a. with a fixed 5-year maturity. An application is being made for admission of the bond to official quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG, with simultaneous inclusion in the bond segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The bond is underwritten by the bank managing the transaction. va-Q-tec aims to utilize the net proceeds from the bond for further investments in the container and box fleets, the refinancing of existing financial liabilities, and for general financing purposes.

The final terms of the bond (issue amount and coupon) will be determined and communicated by 24 November 2020 at the latest, following a bookbuilding process, and on the basis of demand and general market conditions. Payment for the bond and its provisional admission to official quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will occur on 30 November 2020.


IR contact
va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Tel.: +49 931 35942 - 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-Q-tec.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de

About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called "super thermal insulation") and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. In addition, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) through optimally integrating VIPs and PCMs, which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 240 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec - within a global partner network - operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

