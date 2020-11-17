 

NW Natural Holdings Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 20:31  |  45   |   |   

NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report illustrating important work the company is focused on, how its values guide decisions, and its progress on safety, carbon reduction, diversity, community engagement and governance goals.

“Our key initiatives include aggressively pursuing renewable supplies for our gas utility customers, diversifying into and growing our water and wastewater utility business, and working to actively advance social justice in our workplace and our wider community,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. “This work is not easy and there are no shortcuts, but each year we set goals, make strides and move closer to achieving our vision.”

The ESG report, posted online, incorporates disclosures recommended for the industry by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the American Gas Association reporting template.

Highlights from the report include the following:

  • Continued to operate one of the most modern, tightest natural gas systems in the nation
  • Employed strict safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic in 2020
  • On track to meet or exceed NW Natural’s voluntary carbon savings goal of 30% by 2035 associated with its own operations and the use of its product by sales customers
  • Saved 5.5 million therms for customers through energy-efficiency programs funded by NW Natural and facilitated by the Energy Trust of Oregon
  • Doubled the percentage of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) representation in its workforce since 2000
  • Required and achieved 100% participation in ethics and compliance training from active NW Natural and NW Natural Gas Storage employees
  • Contributed over $1.2 million and 5,000 employee hours to nonprofits in our communities
  • Provided safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service and invested in critical infrastructure and improvements

“I hope this ESG report, through both stories and statistics, conveys the commitment and passion we bring to our work every day in service of our communities and customers,” added Anderson. “NW Natural has a 162-year history of being a dedicated energy provider, leading employer and innovative community ally, and we plan to continue this legacy with passion and principle.”

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 66,000 people through about 26,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.
Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Northwest Natural Holding Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NW Natural Holdings Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report illustrating important work the company is focused on, how its values guide decisions, and its progress on safety, carbon reduction, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
NW Natural Holdings Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results