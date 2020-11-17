NW Natural Holdings Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

“Our key initiatives include aggressively pursuing renewable supplies for our gas utility customers, diversifying into and growing our water and wastewater utility business, and working to actively advance social justice in our workplace and our wider community,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. “This work is not easy and there are no shortcuts, but each year we set goals, make strides and move closer to achieving our vision.”

NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report illustrating important work the company is focused on, how its values guide decisions, and its progress on safety, carbon reduction, diversity, community engagement and governance goals.

The ESG report, posted online, incorporates disclosures recommended for the industry by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the American Gas Association reporting template.

Highlights from the report include the following:

Continued to operate one of the most modern, tightest natural gas systems in the nation

Employed strict safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

On track to meet or exceed NW Natural’s voluntary carbon savings goal of 30% by 2035 associated with its own operations and the use of its product by sales customers

Saved 5.5 million therms for customers through energy-efficiency programs funded by NW Natural and facilitated by the Energy Trust of Oregon

Doubled the percentage of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) representation in its workforce since 2000

Required and achieved 100% participation in ethics and compliance training from active NW Natural and NW Natural Gas Storage employees

Contributed over $1.2 million and 5,000 employee hours to nonprofits in our communities

Provided safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service and invested in critical infrastructure and improvements

“I hope this ESG report, through both stories and statistics, conveys the commitment and passion we bring to our work every day in service of our communities and customers,” added Anderson. “NW Natural has a 162-year history of being a dedicated energy provider, leading employer and innovative community ally, and we plan to continue this legacy with passion and principle.”

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 66,000 people through about 26,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

