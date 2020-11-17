 

DGAP-News K&E Treuhand Appointed as Wirecard's Common Noteholder Representative

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 21:07  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
K&E Treuhand Appointed as Wirecard's Common Noteholder Representative

17.11.2020 / 21:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K&E Treuhand GmbH ("KET") has been appointed as common representative for all holders of Wirecard AG's € 500,000,000 senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). The appointment was resolved upon by a majority of holders of the Notes represented in the noteholders' meeting held on 13 November 2020. KET is an affiliate of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP incorporated to accept appointments of this nature.

Filing of Claims in the Wirecard AG Insolvency
As common noteholder representative, KET has exclusive standing to exercise the noteholders' rights in the insolvency proceedings of Wirecard AG. In particular, KET will file a proof of claim on behalf of all holders of the Notes in the insolvency proceedings of Wirecard AG. Noteholders will not need to file their claims individually, and can continue trading the Notes without the need to make any filings in the insolvency proceedings.

All-Creditors' Meeting
KET will attend the all-creditors' meeting scheduled for 18 November 2020 on behalf of all noteholders. Individual noteholders have a right to attend, but no right to vote. Only physical attendance is possible, i.e. no virtual broadcast or dial-in will be provided. The meeting will be held in the German language only and will be limited to 350 attendees. In the meeting, the administrator will report on the status of the insolvency proceedings, and the creditors will take votes on various topics as set out in the court's invitation dated 25 August 2020. One topic will be the appointment of a creditors' committee. The preliminary creditors' committee is currently consisting of Trinity Investments DAC, ING Bank AG, Marvin Kewe of Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, and an employee representative. KET plans to move for and accept an appointment to the creditors' committee.

Following the meeting, KET will report from the meeting in a format yet to be considered.

Guarantee Claims
With regard to the noteholders' claims under the guarantee, the legal situation is ambiguous. The insolvency court refused to admit a proposed resolution expressly authorizing the common representative to file claims against the German guarantors. For the time being, we would recommend that each noteholder files its guarantee claims individually.

Claims Review Hearing
The claims review hearing is scheduled for Thursday, 10 December 2020. KET will attend the hearing on behalf of all noteholders and will evaluate whether to contest individual claims filings by other creditors.

Access to Information
Following KET's appointment as common noteholder representative, only KET has information rights vis-à-vis Wirecard AG and the administrator and serves as information intermediary between the debtor/administrator and the noteholders. In compliance with its obligation to report to the noteholders, but also to keep costs at a reasonable level, KET will set up adequate information channels, likely through a website access. Since only current holders of the Notes will be eligible to receive information, noteholders will be asked to register and provide evidence of their holdings.

KET will further engage a paying agent to arrange for any distributions in the insolvency proceedings to be made through the clearing systems.

Contact:
K&E Treuhand GmbH
Maximilianstrasse 11
80539 Munich
T +49 89 2030 6000
wirecard@ketreuhand.com


17.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1148912  17.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148912&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News K&E Treuhand Appointed as Wirecard's Common Noteholder Representative DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Bond K&E Treuhand Appointed as Wirecard's Common Noteholder Representative 17.11.2020 / 21:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. K&E Treuhand GmbH ("KET") has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond konkretisiert Equity-Story
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Corona Lockdown ermöglicht Onlinehändlern Black Friday Sale Zuwächse
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...