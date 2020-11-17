Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8th

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chairman and CEO, Michael O’Grady, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason J. Tyler, will speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference via webcast on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Northern Trust's website under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.