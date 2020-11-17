 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 21:14  |  30   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” of the members of RLI Group (RLI). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” of RLI’s publicly traded parent holding company, RLI Corp. [NYSE: RLI]. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a” on $150 million 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 of RLI Corp. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Peoria, IL. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect RLI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

The company’s long track record of positive operating results demonstrates the capability of producing results that are consistently above those of its peer group. RLI has the expertise to focus on niche opportunities by concentrating on markets that often are underserved, which helps insulate it from the various stages of the traditional property/casualty market cycle. Further supporting the ratings is the strong financial flexibility afforded by RLI Corp., as evidenced by its modest financial leverage and strong fixed-charge coverage.

AM Best believes that RLI is well-positioned at its current rating level. Key rating drivers that could lead to downward rating pressure are a significant deterioration in RLI’s underwriting performance and a significant decline in its risk-adjusted capitalization.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa”, each with a stable outlook, have been affirmed for the members of RLI Group:

  • RLI Insurance Company
  • Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company
  • Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

RLI Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” of the members of RLI Group (RLI). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” of RLI’s publicly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
RLI Declares Regular & Special Dividends
03.11.20
RLI Announces Promotion of Blake A. Ahrens to Vice President, Inland Marine and Bob W. Hartje to Vice President, Excess Liability
21.10.20
RLI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results