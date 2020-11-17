 

STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with AWS-Qualified Reference Designs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 21:21  |  35   |   |   

All-in-one reference designs plus high-performance audio front end ease development of smart-home devices and appliances

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STMicroelectronics (ST; NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and DSP Concepts today announced four new high-performance audio front ends (AFE) with AVS qualified integrated voice processing. Launched as TalkTo for ST, the designs cover Alexa Voice Service for AWS IoT, near-field for wearables, speakerphones, and point-of-sale kiosks. Through this partnership, DSP Concepts ensures products based on these designs can be used for Alexa Built-in products using simple microcontrollers (MCUs).

Powered by DSP Concepts, TalkTo for ST jump-starts the design of a wide range of devices based on the high-performing STM32* MCU family. The energy-efficient STM32 is the world's most successful in the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M MCU family and is ideal for low-cost, small, and simple connected devices requiring state-of-the-art features like far-field audio capture and natural-language understanding.

Combined with the DSP Concepts' suite of proprietary Machine Learning & Microphone Processing algorithms, the two-mic solutions feature dynamic beam steering alongside noise reduction and adaptive interference cancellers to interference with no reference signal required. TalkTo for ST allows OEMs to rapidly meet the growing demand for high performance voice in a wide variety of environments.

"AVS Integration for AWS IoT Core can revolutionize users' expectations of smart devices by enabling easier access to their powerful features and delivering more rewarding experiences," said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. "Our reference design, one of the first to be approved by AWS, leverages the inherent strengths of STM32 microcontrollers and the supporting ecosystem to enable cost-efficient products with unbeatable functionality, small size, and fast time to market."

"We are at the very beginning of the voice-enabled device revolution," said Chin Beckmann, co-founder and CEO of DSP Concepts. "From shopping kiosks to automobiles, voice has consistently struggled outside the home. Companies like ST and partnerships like ours will trigger the next massive shift: enabling the proliferation of high fidelity, low-cost solutions into environments in and out of the home, once considered too noisy for effective voice interaction."

Seite 1 von 2
STMicroelectronics NV NY Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with AWS-Qualified Reference Designs All-in-one reference designs plus high-performance audio front end ease development of smart-home devices and appliances SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - STMicroelectronics (ST; NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
Touch Digital Summit 2020 - The first remote technology conference in Eastern Europe will be ...
Alkermes Receives FDA Complete Response Letter Related to ALKS 3831 Manufacturing Records Review
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
STMicroelectronics Simplifies Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with Amazon-Qualified Reference Design
16.11.20
STMicroelectronics and Schneider Electric Reveal Advanced People-Counting Solution using Artificial Intelligence on STM32 Microcontroller
11.11.20
STMicroelectronics:
10.11.20
STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies on Unique Sensor Solutions for Next-Gen Mobile,  Connected PC, IoT, and Wearable Applications
05.11.20
STMicroelectronics Unveils World’s Fastest 50W Qi Wireless-Charging IC
29.10.20
STMicroelectronics Works with Alifax on Rapid, Cost-Efficient Point-of-Care Medical Testing
28.10.20
STMicroelectronics Establishes World’s First “Lab-in-Fab” to Advance Adoption of Piezoelectric MEMS in Singapore in Partnership with A*STAR and ULVAC
27.10.20
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
26.10.20
STMicroelectronics and Sanken Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Intelligent Power Modules for High-Voltage Industrial and Automotive Products
22.10.20
STMicroelectronics Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential