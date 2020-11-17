STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with AWS-Qualified Reference Designs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STMicroelectronics (ST; NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and DSP Concepts today announced four new high-performance audio front ends (AFE) with AVS qualified integrated voice processing. Launched as TalkTo for ST, the designs cover Alexa Voice Service for AWS IoT, near-field for wearables, speakerphones, and point-of-sale kiosks. Through this partnership, DSP Concepts ensures products based on these designs can be used for Alexa Built-in products using simple microcontrollers (MCUs).

Powered by DSP Concepts, TalkTo for ST jump-starts the design of a wide range of devices based on the high-performing STM32* MCU family. The energy-efficient STM32 is the world's most successful in the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M MCU family and is ideal for low-cost, small, and simple connected devices requiring state-of-the-art features like far-field audio capture and natural-language understanding.

Combined with the DSP Concepts' suite of proprietary Machine Learning & Microphone Processing algorithms, the two-mic solutions feature dynamic beam steering alongside noise reduction and adaptive interference cancellers to interference with no reference signal required. TalkTo for ST allows OEMs to rapidly meet the growing demand for high performance voice in a wide variety of environments.

"AVS Integration for AWS IoT Core can revolutionize users' expectations of smart devices by enabling easier access to their powerful features and delivering more rewarding experiences," said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. "Our reference design, one of the first to be approved by AWS, leverages the inherent strengths of STM32 microcontrollers and the supporting ecosystem to enable cost-efficient products with unbeatable functionality, small size, and fast time to market."

"We are at the very beginning of the voice-enabled device revolution," said Chin Beckmann, co-founder and CEO of DSP Concepts. "From shopping kiosks to automobiles, voice has consistently struggled outside the home. Companies like ST and partnerships like ours will trigger the next massive shift: enabling the proliferation of high fidelity, low-cost solutions into environments in and out of the home, once considered too noisy for effective voice interaction."