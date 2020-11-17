U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 12th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The Company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on November 18th. The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.