 

Three TrueBlue Leaders Named to SIA’s Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 21:54  |  48   |   |   

TrueBlue is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.” This is the sixth year SIA has released this list, which recognizes female leaders and influencers from around the world and spotlights the contributions and influence of women in the staffing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006231/en/

Three TrueBlue leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Three TrueBlue leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen serves as president of TrueBlue’s industrial staffing powerhouse PeopleReady, which puts nearly 300,000 people to work each year. An innovative leader, Owen is spearheading PeopleReady’s digital transformation in the on-demand staffing arena with its cutting-edge JobStack platform—winner of the 2020 top Mobile Site and App Award at the American Business Awards. Before joining PeopleReady, Owen led TrueBlue’s PeopleScout through an era of extraordinary global growth and the launch of its state-of-the-art Affinix talent technology. Owen has been widely recognized for her industry leadership with numerous awards, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts’(SIA) Staffing 100 list and the HRO Today HR Superstars list. Known for empowering others to create solutions and challenge limits, Owen was named the 2019 Multiplier of the Year for the U.S. She has received a Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year, a Gold American Business Award for Executive of the Year, a Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year – Business Services, a Women World Award for Female Executive of the Year – Business Services—and was named a Woman of the Year by the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This is her fourth consecutive year on the list.

Jill Quinn serves as president of Centerline Drivers, a premier driver staffing services company employing more than 4,000 drivers annually. Centerline’s corporate workforce is 60% women and its leadership team is composed of 50% women—one reason Quinn was named one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Women in Trucking (WIT) in 2020. Centerline was also named to WIT’s Top Places for Women to Work in Transportation list in both 2019 and 2020. A longtime promoter of driver safety, Quinn led efforts to ensure drivers were informed and prepared during COVID-19, as Centerline supplied over 10,000 masks along with gloves, hand sanitizer and other cleaning items for its drivers to use to disinfect their truck cabs. Quinn’s dedication to health and safety is matched only by her passion for connecting people to work and building a positive employee culture. An accomplished leader, Quinn took on the additional role of executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades in September 2020. She also sits on the Board of Governors of the National Private Truck Council. This is her third appearance on the list.

Seite 1 von 2
TrueBlue Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Three TrueBlue Leaders Named to SIA’s Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List 2020 TrueBlue is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.” This is the sixth year SIA has released this list, which recognizes female leaders and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
TrueBlue to Participate in J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
12.11.20
Temporary Jobs Providing Crucial Safety Net in COVID Economy, PeopleReady Survey Finds
28.10.20
PeopleReady President, Taryn Owen, Named a Woman of the Year by Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards
26.10.20
TrueBlue Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results