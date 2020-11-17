Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, announced today that it will report the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.



Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and providing conference ID 49992969. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.liquidityservices.com.