 

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastrucure Virtual Conference

KILGORE, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on November 18-19, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com, or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor – Director of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

