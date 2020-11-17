 

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for November 2020. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of August 2020 and reported natural gas production during July 2020. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in September 2020.

This month, excluding prior net profits interest shortfalls, income from the distributable net profits interest this month would have been approximately $0.1 million. As a result of the cumulative outstanding net profits shortfall of approximately $2.0 million, however, no distribution will be paid to the Trust’s unitholders of record on November 30, 2020 in December 2020. Distributions to the Trust will resume once the cumulative net profits shortfall, which now totals approximately $1.8 million, is eliminated.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations. The amounts in the table have not been adjusted to reflect temporarily delayed sales and shut-in oil volumes discussed below.

 

 

 

