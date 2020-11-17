 

NextDecade Selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to Complete Ship Channel Improvements

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 22:05  |  70   |   |   

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that it has completed a competitive bid and contracting process and has selected Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) (NASDAQ: GLDD) to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel (Channel).

These improvements, which include deepening the Channel, will enhance commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville, ensuring the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG facility and optimizing the ability of shallower draft traffic to pass LNG carriers in either direction in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard guidelines. NextDecade, in coordination with the Port of Brownsville, has completed the permitting process for the project activities within the scope of the Dredge and Disposal Construction Agreement (DDCA) announced today.

The DDCA is consistent with NextDecade’s overall Rio Grande LNG construction budget and timeline and features provisions that enable efficient sequencing and coordination with Rio Grande LNG project development activities pursuant to engineering, procurement, and construction contracts executed with Bechtel Oil, Gas & Chemicals in May 2019.

“We have finalized our contract for channel improvements with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the nation’s largest provider of marine dredging services,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These improvements, to be completed without the use of public funds, will benefit existing Port tenants and pave the way for future development of the Port of Brownsville. As we continue to advance our development activities, we are pleased to demonstrate our continued commitment to the Port, to Cameron County, and to the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

“Great Lakes looks forward to partnering with NextDecade on this important project,” said Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Great Lakes’ extensive dredging experience, proven track record for successful completion of similar projects, and emphasis on safe work performance uniquely qualifies Great Lakes for this work. We are encouraged by the project’s commitment to the Port of Brownsville and we look forward to supporting this effort during our dredging program. This will be the largest project ever undertaken by Great Lakes and we anticipate adding this project to backlog once a Notice to Proceed is received.”

Seite 1 von 4
NextDecade Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextDecade Selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to Complete Ship Channel Improvements NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that it has completed a competitive bid and contracting process and has selected Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) (NASDAQ: GLDD) to perform essential improvements …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Great Lakes Reports Third Quarter Results
27.10.20
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2020 Third Quarter Results