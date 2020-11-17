 

Puma Biotechnology to Present Neratinib Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of 10 abstracts that will be presented at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from Dec 8-11, 2020. Abstracts are available to the public online on the SABCS website at www.sabcs.org.

Spotlight poster discussions are as follows:

PD1-05

Title: Latest findings from the breast cancer cohort in SUMMIT - a phase 2 ‘basket’ trial of neratinib + trastuzumab + fulvestrant for HER2-mutant, hormone receptor-positive, metastatic breast cancer

Presenter: Komal Jhaveri, M.D., Ph.D

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4:00 – 5:15 p.m. CT

 

PD3-03

Title: Continued efficacy of neratinib in patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer: Final overall survival analysis from the randomized phase 3 ExteNET trial

Presenter: Frankie Ann Holmes, M.D., FACP

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. CT

 

PD13-09

Title: Impact of neratinib on outcomes in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients with central nervous system disease at baseline: Findings from the phase 3 NALA trial

Presenter: Cristina Saura, M.D., Ph.D.

Friday, Dec. 11, 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT

Additional posters to be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT are as follows:

PS13-20

Title: Bringing diarrhea under CONTROL: dose escalation reduces neratinib-associated diarrhea and improves tolerability in HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer

Presenter: Manuel Ruiz-Borrego, M.D.

 

PS9-02

Title: Neratinib + capecitabine sustains health-related quality of life (HRQoL) while improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer and ≥2 prior HER2-directed regimens

