Kimco Realty Becomes First North American Retail Owner Named to DJSI World Index

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that it has been newly named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), where it is the only North American retail real estate owner listed. The DJSI World Index is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability, with companies listed on the Index representing the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Kimco also remains the only retail real estate owner listed on the DJSI North America Index, a designation the company has held for six consecutive years.

“Kimco’s listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is a significant milestone, and a testament to the hard work our team has put in over the past decade to establish an industry-leading ESG strategy and unmatched stakeholder transparency,” said Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer. “A focus on ESG is now truly ingrained in our company’s DNA, and the events of 2020 have only served to reinforce the importance of our programs and our stakeholder-driven approach to these critical issues.”

Year-over-year improvements in resource efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and transparency around employee and community impacts were the main drivers of the score improvements leading to Kimco’s DJSI World listing. Kimco’s 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, which is aligned with the SASB and TCFD standards, provides a thorough account of Kimco’s quantitative and qualitative ESG performance.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI were among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The DJSI are considered the gold standard for measuring and advancing global ESG efforts, and they are among the most highly recognized indices for corporate sustainability.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com) and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

