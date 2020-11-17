MP Materials Completes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the NYSE under “MP”

MP Materials, the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced the completion of its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FVAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”). The combined company, MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or “the Company”), will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tomorrow, November 18th, under the ticker symbol “MP”.

MP Materials owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. The market for separated rare earth elements is expected to see significant growth, as these materials are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.