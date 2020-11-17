Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“The pandemic continues to have a meaningful impact on our business due to its adverse effect on our clients in the pharma and plasma industries. However, we remain cautiously optimistic in their recovery and we continue to target a return to year-over-year growth, subject to the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “The company remains well-capitalized and positioned to weather continued impacts from the pandemic. Meanwhile, we have seen a partial recovery this quarter related to the easing of government restrictions in the latter portion of the second quarter, and expect an additional upturn in the fourth quarter resulting from onboarding new client programs.”

PAYSIGN, INC. SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Plasma industry $ 5,186,566 $ 6,937,066 $ 17,102,415 $ 19,364,298 Pharma industry (5,383,887 ) 2,071,051 (594,945 ) 5,537,380 Other 44,780 - 359,527 - Total revenues (152,541 ) 9,008,117 16,866,997 24,901,678 Cost of revenues 3,281,888 3,641,595 11,275,758 10,721,769 Gross profit (loss) (3,434,429 ) 5,366,522 5,591,239 14,179,909 Gross margin % NA 59.6 % 33.1 % 56.9 % Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 4,070,211 2,765,961 11,299,036 8,483,882 Impairment/loss on abandonment of assets 382,414 - 425,312 - Depreciation and amortization 537,792 318,508 1,546,645 1,047,779 Total operating expenses 4,990,417 3,084,469 13,270,993 9,531,661 Income (loss) from operations $ (8,424,846 ) $ 2,282,053 $ (7,679,754 ) $ 4,648,248 Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. $ (6,152,135 ) $ 2,960,078 $ (4,830,404 ) $ 5,570,540

The following additional details are provided to aid in understanding Paysign’s third quarter 2020 results, versus the year-ago period:

Total revenue decreased $9.2 million, which includes a charge resulting from a change in accounting estimate related to revenue recognition for settlement income for all Pharma programs and the impacts of COVID-19. The decline was driven by the impact of the following factors: The $1.8 million (or 25%) decrease in Plasma revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in a significant decrease in plasma donations and dollars loaded to card. The Pharma revenue decline of $7.5 million included a $6.3 million adjustment resulting from a change in accounting estimate related to the recognition of settlement income on Pharma programs based on substantially different performance, current trends and new information available in dollar loads and spending patterns compared to historical experience. This change in accounting estimate resulted in the Company constraining revenue in accordance with ASC 606 by changing its estimate of breakage to the remote method of revenue recognition for settlement income whereby the unspent balances will be recognized as revenue at the expiration of the cards and the respective program. This has resulted in the reversal of all previously recognized settlement income for current Pharma programs. The Company had previously recognized and recorded revenue from these programs ratably throughout the program lifecycle based on historical experience and expected spending patterns.



Cost of revenues decreased 10% or $360 thousand versus the year-ago period. Cost of revenues is comprised of transaction processing fees, data connectivity and data center expenses, network fees, bank fees, card production costs, customer service, program management, application integration setup, and sales and commission expense. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in transactions, offset by an unfavorable rate variance resulting from a decrease in higher margin revenue business.

Gross profit (loss) decreased $8.8 million due to the reduction in revenue, and the disproportionate decrease in cost of sales.

Total operating expenses increased 62% or 40% excluding charges in the quarter of $659 thousand for intangible impairment and legal fees pertaining to mergers and acquisitions activity. The remaining increase was primarily related to an increase in staffing and compensation, professional services, stock-based compensation, technologies and telecom, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs slightly offset by a decrease in travel.

Net income (loss) decreased $9.1 million. The overall change in net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. relates to the aforementioned factors.

The following additional details are provided to aid in understanding Paysign’s year-to-date 2020 results, versus the year-ago period.

Total revenues decreased 32% or $8.0 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.3 million adjustment resulting from a change in accounting estimate related to our recognition of settlement income based on substantially different performance, current trends and new information available in dollar loads and spending patterns compared to historical experience, and the effects of COVID-19 in the second and third quarter, offset by an increase of approximately 20% in new card programs year over year.

Cost of revenues increased $554 thousand compared to the same period in the prior year. Cost of revenues constituted approximately 67% and 43% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of revenues is comprised of transaction processing fees, data connectivity and data center expenses, network fees, bank fees, card production costs, customer service, program management, application integration setup, and sales and commission expense. Cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased due to a mix change towards lower gross margin non-Pharma business, partially offset by lower transaction volumes in non-Pharma lines of business.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 61% versus the year-ago period. Overall gross margins were 33% and 57% during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, a decrease of 2,379 bps consistent with the change in cost of revenues as a percent of revenues.

Total operating expenses increased 39%, including charges $659 thousand for intangible impairment and legal fees pertaining to mergers and acquisitions activity. The remaining variance was primarily due to an increase in staffing and wages, professional services, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization and rent.

Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $10.4 million or 187%. The overall change in net income attributable to Paysign, Inc. relates to the aforementioned factors.

COVID-19 Update

The outbreak of a novel coronavirus and the incidence of the related disease (COVID-19) starting in late 2019 has continued, spreading throughout the United States and much of the world beginning in the first quarter of 2020. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic. While the disruption is currently expected to be temporary, there is uncertainty around the duration. The COVID-19 outbreak has had and will continue to have an adverse effect on the Company’s results of operations. Given the uncertainty around the extent and timing of the potential future spread or mitigation of COVID-19 and around the imposition or relaxation of protective measures, management cannot reasonably estimate the impact to the Company’s future results of operations, cash flows, or financial condition.

PAYSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Plasma industry $ 5,186,566 $ 6,937,066 $ 17,102,415 $ 19,364,298 Pharma industry (5,383,887 ) 2,071,051 (594,945 ) 5,537,380 Other 44,780 - 359,527 - Total revenues (152,541 ) 9,008,117 16,866,997 24,901,678 Cost of revenues 3,281,888 3,641,595 11,275,758 10,721,769 Gross profit (loss) (3,434,429 ) 5,366,522 5,591,239 14,179,909 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 4,070,211 2,765,961 11,299,036 8,483,882 Impairment of intangible asset 382,414 - 382,414 - Loss on abandonment of assets - - 42,898 - Depreciation and amortization 537,792 318,508 1,546,645 1,047,779 Total operating expenses 4,990,417 3,084,469 13,270,993 9,531,661 Income (loss) from operations (8,424,846 ) 2,282,053 (7,679,754 ) 4,648,248 Other income Interest income 12,184 113,667 77,475 364,652 Income (loss) before income tax benefit (8,412,662 ) 2,395,720 (7,602,279 ) 5,012,900 Income tax benefit (2,260,527 ) (563,854 ) (2,771,875 ) (556,068 ) Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest (6,152,135 ) 2,959,574 (4,830,404 ) 5,568,968 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - 504 - 1,572 Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. $ (6,152,135 ) $ 2,960,078 $ (4,830,404 ) $ 5,570,540 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares Basic 49,433,473 47,371,083 49,055,492 47,215,625 Diluted 49,433,473 54,291,368 49,055,492 54,588,470

PAYSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 7,497,579 $ 9,663,746 Restricted cash 48,014,599 35,908,559 Accounts receivable 792,143 891,936 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,306,433 1,413,208 Total current assets 57,610,754 47,877,449 Fixed assets, net 1,679,839 937,185 Intangible assets, net 3,658,809 3,816,232 Operating lease right-of-use asset 4,430,385 - Deferred tax assets 3,677,706 917,480 Total assets $ 71,057,493 $ 53,548,346 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,941,082 $ 1,523,604 Operating lease, current portion 315,874 - Customer card funding 48,014,599 32,723,227 Total current liabilities 50,271,555 34,246,831 Operating lease liability, long term portion 4,095,565 - Total liabilities 54,367,120 34,246,831 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 49,888,907 and 48,577,712 issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 49,889 48,578 Additional paid-in-capital 13,532,403 11,577,539 Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares (150,000 ) (150,000 ) Retained earnings 3,258,081 8,088,485 Total Paysign, Inc. stockholders' equity 16,690,373 19,564,602 Noncontrolling interest - (263,087 ) Total equity 16,690,373 19,301,515 Total liabilities and equity $ 71,057,493 $ 53,548,346

Paysign, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement Paysign’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures that exclude from net income the following cash and non-cash items: interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible asset, change in accounting estimate, and loss on abandonment of assets. We believe these non-GAAP measures help investors better evaluate our past financial performance and potential future results. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP accounting, and investors should read them in conjunction with the company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures of net income we use may be different from, and not directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

“EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. “Adjusted EBITDA” reflects the adjustment to EBITDA to exclude stock-based compensation charges, loss on abandonment of assets and impairment of intangible asset.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations, operating income (loss) or net income (loss) as defined by U.S. GAAP as indicators of operating performances. Management cautions that amounts presented in accordance with Paysign’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

PAYSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. $ (6,152,135 ) $ 2,960,078 $ (4,830,404 ) $ 5,570,540 Income tax benefit (2,260,527 ) (563,854 ) (2,771,875 ) (556,068 ) Interest income (12,184 ) (113,667 ) (77,475 ) (364,652 ) Depreciation and amortization 537,792 318,508 1,546,645 1,047,779 EBITDA (7,887,054 ) 2,601,065 (6,133,109 ) 5,697,599 Impairment of intangible asset 382,414 - 382,414 - Loss on disposal of assets - - 42,898 - Stock-based compensation 798,849 651,267 2,123,807 1,865,887 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,705,791 ) $ 3,252,332 $ (3,583,990 ) $ 7,563,486 Non-GAAP EPS - basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.16 Non-GAAP EPS - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average common shares Basic 49,433,473 47,371,083 49,055,492 47,215,625 Diluted 49,433,473 54,291,368 49,055,492 54,588,470

