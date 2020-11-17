 

Aziyo Biologics to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020
Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.        

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.        

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Investors:
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com


