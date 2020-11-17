 

NuCana to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced today that Hugh Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Munoz, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from December 1 to December 3, 2020.

Event: Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Pre-Recorded Presentation Replay: November 23, 2020 – December 3, 2020

The presentation will be pre-recorded and available for replay starting Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.nucana.com.

About NuCana plc

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying our ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana’s robust pipeline includes three ProTides in clinical development. Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is currently being evaluated in four clinical studies, including a Phase III study for patients with biliary tract cancer, a Phase Ib study for patients with biliary tract cancer, a Phase II study for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase III study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which enrollment has been suspended. NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Our third ProTide, NUC-7738, is a transformation of a novel nucleoside analog (3’-deoxyadenosine) and is in a Phase I study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

NuCana to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference