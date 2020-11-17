 

Caladrius Biosciences Announces the Resignation of Dr. Douglas Losordo, Chief Medical Officer

The Company retains Robert Honigberg, M.D., as interim Chief Medical Officer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that Dr. Douglas Losordo, Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of the Company, has tendered his resignation in order to explore opportunities outside of Caladrius. Effective immediately, industry veteran Robert Honigberg, M.D., has been retained to assume the role of interim CMO and will provide continuity of leadership and support for the Company’s clinical and regulatory activities.

“We thank Doug for his significant contributions to our programs to date and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “We believe that CD34+ cell technology holds great potential for the treatment of a number of ischemic diseases and we remain steadfast in our commitment to this technology, our employees and our clinical programs. I look forward to working with Dr. Honigberg on an interim basis. His wealth of clinical and regulatory experience, particularly in the cardiovascular space, will be a valuable asset to Caladrius as we make a strong push towards upcoming important clinical milestones.”

Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Honigberg has served in the role of senior medical affairs officer at several companies including Shire Plc., CardioDx, Inc., GE Healthcare, Ethicon Endo-Surgery and Ortho Biotech, both Johnson & Johnson operating companies, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Liposcience, Inc., and Schering-Plough Corporation.

Dr. Honigberg is trained as a surgeon and graduated from Duke University with a BA in Economics, obtained his medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, and later an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He undertook his surgical internship and residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

