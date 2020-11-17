Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.09 (9.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021. This dividend will be paid on January 19, 2021.



Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.