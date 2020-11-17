 

BeyondSpring Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 22:01  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of $75 million of its ordinary shares. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of the ordinary shares being offered. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the commercialization of Plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and may not be completed on the terms described, or at all.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 3, 2020 and became effective on November 12, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

14:00 Uhr
BeyondSpring Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
16.11.20
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 Registrational Trial of Plinabulin in Combination with Pegfilgrastim for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
13.11.20
BeyondSpring to Present Corporate Overview at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
13.11.20
BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Seed Therapeutics, Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly