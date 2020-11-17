BeyondSpring Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and may not be completed on the terms described, or at all.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of $75 million of its ordinary shares. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of the ordinary shares being offered. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the commercialization of Plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes.

