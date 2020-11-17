 

Intercontinental Exchange Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today released its fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report lays out ICE’s approach to critical environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and focuses on the company’s approach to corporate governance, diversity, sustainable finance, issuer ESG disclosure and financial education. A section of this year’s report is dedicated to the firm’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic thus far and highlights the $10 million donated to communities where ICE has offices.

“Transparency has been critical to our business since our founding,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, Chairman and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange. “We value the opportunity to reflect on our progress and believe that this exercise helps us advance the dialogue within ICE and with our other stakeholders to improve the sustainability of our company and communities.”

Highlights of this year’s report include:

  • ICE continues to focus on board refreshment and added a fourth female director to its board of directors in 2020.
  • ICE purchased renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets to cover its 2019 air travel and energy used across its global offices and data centers.
  • The company published diversity metrics for its US-based employees to hold itself accountable and provide transparency on the path to increasing diversity.
  • Through its carbon and renewable energy markets, ESG data offering and NYSE services, ICE is helping companies and investors make more sustainable decisions.
  • The NYSE Advisory Council continued to grow in 2020 and extended its reach through an online network that connects diverse candidates with companies seeking new directors.
  • Financial education is foundational to ICE’s charitable efforts. Across the world ICE has supported organizations that are aimed at increasing financial literacy.

The 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report and more information about ICE’s approach to sustainability and corporate governance can be found by visiting https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibilit ....

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

