Elys Game Technology to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results and Recent Developments

The Company is also pleased to announce certain corporate developments related to its global expansion from its robust regulated market operations in Europe. On October 1, 2020, the Company added Mr. Philippe Blanc to its Board of Directors. Mr. Blanc has played a significant role in the Italian leisure gaming market for the past 10 years. Mr. Blanc served as Board Member of Lottomatica Holding Srl (a wholly owned subsidiary of IGT plc), delegated to “Internal Control System” implementation and monitoring, and coordinating control strategy execution in the Italian organization. As an executive with the enterprise, he led the Italy finance team supporting Italian multi business organization growth and driving innovation and efficiency programs.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced that it expects to release results of operations for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company does not plan to host an earnings call in connection with the release of its earnings for the period.

In this context, he drove customer relationships and effective investment-planning, control processes, and cross-region businesses. As part of his strategic role he coordinated main Italian market mergers and acquisitions and partnership activity, including playing a key role in various negotiations with regulators and stakeholders.

Mr. Blanc has been engaged with the Elys’ European management team since October 1, 2020 working on Operational Governance Enhancement and supporting executives on strategic financial initiatives for 2021 and beyond.

Additionally, the Company has recently submitted its initial U.S. license application along with its first sports bar operator partner, Grand Central, LLC in the prestigious area of Adams Morgan of Washington, D.C. Our ambition is to establish exciting, premier, regulated Class B sports book locations in the District of Colombia creating expansion opportunities for local businesses while offering an ancillary product for restaurant and bar owners to attract walk-up traffic to their establishments.

On November 16, 2020, Elys CEO Michele Ciavarella was featured on the cover of Gambling Insider Magazine Sports Betting Focus Edition. The article can be viewed at the following link: GI Sports Betting Focus - ELYS. Mr. Ciavarella describes the culture of patience, discipline and team values that underpins Elys’ corporate philosophy and the intelligent pace of building the strong corporate pillars of Elys Game Technology, Corp. in the highly complex and differentiated sports betting industry as a publicly traded enterprise.