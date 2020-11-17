DDI Technology Announces Expansion into Minnesota Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration Market

Compliant with the Minnesota Drive (MNDRIVE) system for motor vehicle transactions, DDI’s secure, web-based software system provides quick and seamless Dealer Management System (DMS) integration and the ability to perform out-of-state registrations and titling. In addition to providing dealers with multiple support channels, Premier EVR is a cost-effective, transaction-based solution that does not require monthly contracts or startup fees. Consisting of five dealers, the initial pilot program for EVTR in Minnesota began on November 16, 2020, which is the same date all Minnesota dealers will be required to use MNDRIVE to perform vehicle registrations and print permits. All other Minnesota dealers can begin using EVTR starting January 11, 2021– after the pilot program has concluded.

DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of its national footprint into the state of Minnesota as a certified provider of Electronic Vehicle Title & Registration (EVTR) services. This expansion makes Minnesota the fifth state to offer DDI Technology’s Premier EVR services.

“We are very excited to continue DDI’s national expansion by bringing our electronic titling & processing services to auto dealers in the Minnesota market,” said Ann Gunning, DDI Vice President and General Manager. “In addition to providing dealers with our secure and seamless technology, we will also have Minnesota-based account representatives on hand to assist our Premier EVR customers.”

“DDI’s expansion in the EVTR market is a major component of our overall growth strategy,” said Tab Edmundson, IAA’s Vice President of Client Solutions and DDI President. “The ability for dealers to use DDI’s technology to transact with state Deputy Registrars and Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) will drive dealership success by reducing transaction times and providing seamless integration.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information on DDI visit DDITechnology.com, and follow DDI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.