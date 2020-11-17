 

DDI Technology Announces Expansion into Minnesota Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 22:19  |  75   |   |   

DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of its national footprint into the state of Minnesota as a certified provider of Electronic Vehicle Title & Registration (EVTR) services. This expansion makes Minnesota the fifth state to offer DDI Technology’s Premier EVR services.

Compliant with the Minnesota Drive (MNDRIVE) system for motor vehicle transactions, DDI’s secure, web-based software system provides quick and seamless Dealer Management System (DMS) integration and the ability to perform out-of-state registrations and titling. In addition to providing dealers with multiple support channels, Premier EVR is a cost-effective, transaction-based solution that does not require monthly contracts or startup fees. Consisting of five dealers, the initial pilot program for EVTR in Minnesota began on November 16, 2020, which is the same date all Minnesota dealers will be required to use MNDRIVE to perform vehicle registrations and print permits. All other Minnesota dealers can begin using EVTR starting January 11, 2021– after the pilot program has concluded.

“We are very excited to continue DDI’s national expansion by bringing our electronic titling & processing services to auto dealers in the Minnesota market,” said Ann Gunning, DDI Vice President and General Manager. “In addition to providing dealers with our secure and seamless technology, we will also have Minnesota-based account representatives on hand to assist our Premier EVR customers.”

“DDI’s expansion in the EVTR market is a major component of our overall growth strategy,” said Tab Edmundson, IAA’s Vice President of Client Solutions and DDI President. “The ability for dealers to use DDI’s technology to transact with state Deputy Registrars and Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) will drive dealership success by reducing transaction times and providing seamless integration.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information on DDI visit DDITechnology.com, and follow DDI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3
IAA Spinco Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DDI Technology Announces Expansion into Minnesota Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration Market DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of its national footprint into …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
IAA, Inc. Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020
02.11.20
IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
IAA Breaks Ground to Expand in Three Key U.S. Markets
22.10.20
IAA Expands Branch Locations in Maryland and Virginia
22.10.20
IAA Announces UK Launch of IAA 360 View
20.10.20
IAA Awarded Patent for System and Method of Auction Management
19.10.20
IAA Relocates and Expands its St. Louis East Branch