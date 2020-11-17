Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% unsecured senior notes due 2027 guaranteed by certain of SVC’s subsidiaries. The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on November 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. SVC expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

The joint book-running managers for this offering were BofA Securities, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC. The joint lead managers for this offering were Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Regions Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. The co-managers for this offering were Barclays Capital Inc., FHN Financial Securities Corp., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC.