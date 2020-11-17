Freddie Mac Prices $961 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F92
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $961 million in K Certificates (K-F92 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about November 24, 2020. The K-F92 Certificates are backed
by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.
K-F92 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.
K-F92 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Discount Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$461.069
|9.56
|33
|1 mo LIBOR + 33
|100.000
|AS
|$500.000
|9.56
|36
|30-day SOFR avg + 36
|100.000
|X
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Drexel Hamilton, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Related Links
- The K-F92 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kf92oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-F92 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F92 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF92 Mortgage Trust (KF92 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF92 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F92 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
0 Kommentare