 

CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 22:30  |  54   |   |   


London, November 17, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the appointment of Scott W. Wine as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2021. As a proven leader with considerable international experience across a variety of industries, Mr. Wine has a track record of producing exceptional results.

Mr. Wine joins the Company from Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) where he was, since 2008, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and CEO since 2013.

Prior to joining Polaris, Scott Wine held executive positions with United Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corp. and Allied Signal Corp., which became Honeywell International, Inc. after a 1999 merger. He also served as a United States naval officer. Mr. Wine brings extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions in the U.S.A, Europe and Asia.

“The Board is delighted at the appointment of Scott Wine, given his broad industrial experience and strategic expertise,” said Suzanne Heywood, Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial N.V. “Scott is committed to delivering the strategy that the company outlined at its Capital Markets Day in 2019, including the plan to spin-off its on-highway activities.”

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer London, November 17, 2020 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the appointment of Scott W. Wine as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2021. As a proven leader with considerable international experience across a variety …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
CNH Industrial named leader once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
12.11.20
CNH Industrial, New Holland and Legambiente launch ‘Evoluzione Terra’ project for the development of sustainable and social farming in Italy
05.11.20
2020 Third Quarter Results
04.11.20
The Smart Factory - Robots lend a helping hand: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com
03.11.20
FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam: agreement for the decarbonisation of transport using biomobility and hydrogen
29.10.20
CNH Industrial acquires a minority stake in Zasso Group AG
21.10.20
CNH Industrial to announce 2020 Third Quarter financial results on November 5, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge