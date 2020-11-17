Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces Dan Soland to Join as Chief Operating Officer

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA; “Idera”) today announced that Daniel Soland will join Idera on January 4, 2021, as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Soland has been engaged as a consultant to Idera for nearly three years. In his role as COO, he will be responsible for commercial strategy and manufacturing as Idera plans for success in anticipation of data from its pivotal trial, ILLUMINATE-301, which are currently expected in the first quarter of 2021.

“In 2021, we expect to embark on our change from a development-stage company to a commercial company. In anticipation of that, I am delighted that we will be adding Dan’s extensive expertise and leadership to our Idera team,” stated Mr. Milano. “Dan’s leadership of our marketing, sales, manufacturing, and distribution strategy and operations will be invaluable to us on our journey to bring tilsotolimod to patients in need.”

Mr. Soland is an accomplished leader in the biotech industry. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of uniQure N.V. and, prior to that, Senior Vice President & COO of ViroPharma Inc. While at ViroPharma, Mr. Soland managed the commercial, manufacturing, and quality organizations, helped build the company’s commercial infrastructure in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and led the launch of Cinryze (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]), one of the most successful ultra-orphan drug launches in the U.S. Mr. Soland served as President, Chiron Vaccines, of Chiron Corporation from 2005 to 2006 and led the growth of the vaccine business to over $1 billion in sales. From 2002 through 2005, Mr. Soland served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Epigenesis Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Soland worked for GlaxoSmithKline in increasing roles of responsibility, including as Vice President and Director, Worldwide Marketing Operations, GSK Biologicals. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DBV Technologies SA, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Soland earned his B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa.