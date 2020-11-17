 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 22:18  |  68   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced two separate cash tender offers (each a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase (i) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), and (ii) up to $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”). Each Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on December 16, 2020 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 15, 2020), or any other date and time to which the Company extends the applicable Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offers are made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers

Title of Security

 CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal
Amount 		Aggregate Principal Amount
Sought
       
5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 74348T AJ1 / US74348TAJ16 $320,000,000 $30,000,000
6.375% Notes due 2024 74348T AS1 / US74348TAS15 $100,000,000 $10,000,000

The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date is $1,050.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2023 Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein). The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date is $1,080.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2024 Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Seite 1 von 3
Prospect Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024 NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced two separate cash tender offers (each a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase (i) up to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Prospect Capital Reports September 2020 Quarterly Results, Declares 39th, 40th, and 41st Consecutive $0.06 per Common Share Monthly Cash Distributions, Declares 1st Monthly Cash Preferred Share Distribution, and Announces 3% Increase in Net Asset Value pe
05.11.20
Prospect Capital Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
19.10.20
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.07.20
1.015
Prospect Capital WKN A0B746