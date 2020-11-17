Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced two separate cash tender offers (each a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase (i) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), and (ii) up to $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”). Each Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on December 16, 2020 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 15, 2020), or any other date and time to which the Company extends the applicable Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offers are made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers

Title of Security



CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal

Amount Aggregate Principal Amount

Sought 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 74348T AJ1 / US74348TAJ16 $320,000,000 $30,000,000 6.375% Notes due 2024 74348T AS1 / US74348TAS15 $100,000,000 $10,000,000

The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date is $1,050.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2023 Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein). The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date is $1,080.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2024 Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.