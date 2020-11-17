 

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Closes Debt Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has closed a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of an unsecured convertible debenture unit of the Company (the "Unit") to a single subscriber, purchased at a price of $375,000, less an original discount of approximately 29.33%, for aggregate gross proceeds of $265,000.

The Unit is comprised of (A) $375,000 principal amount (“Principal Amount”) of a 5.0% convertible unsecured debenture of the Company (the “Debenture”), due on the earlier of (i) 5 years from the issue date; (ii) the Company receiving $2,000,000 or more by way of private placement or public offering; or (iii) such earlier date as the principal amount hereof may become due, subject to extension upon mutual agreement of the Company and the holder of the Debenture; and (B) 69,188 common share purchase warrants of the Company (“Warrants”).

The Debenture is convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, from the period beginning on May 16, 2021, until the repayment of the Debenture in full, into that number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) computed on the basis of the principal amount of the Debenture divided by the conversion price of $5.42 per Common Share (the “Conversion Price”).

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (each a “Warrant Share”) for a period of five (5) years from the Closing Date at a price of $5.42 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Warrants. Each Warrant may also be exercised by presentation and surrender of the Warrant to the Company with a written notice of the Subscriber’s intention to effect a cashless exercise.

The Debenture will bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum and the Debenture may be prepaid in full or in part by the Company during the initial 120 day period after issuance of the Debenture without penalty. After 120 days, and only if the Company elects to prepay the Debenture prior to November 16, 2021, the Company will be required to pay a cash prepayment penalty equal to 35% of the Principal Amount of the Debenture (the “Prepayment Penalty”). In the event of default on the Debenture, the interest rate will increase to 12% per annum and a cash penalty payment equal to 40% of the Principal Amount of the Debenture will be added to the Principal Amount of the Debenture (the “Default Penalty”); and the Principal Amount, any accrued and unpaid interest and any other amount owing pursuant the Debenture, including any Prepayment Penalty and/or Default Penalty outstanding at that time shall be accelerated, and shall become immediately due and payable at the option of the holder.

