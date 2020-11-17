LiveWorld Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

We reported a net income for the quarter of approximately $136,000 or 7% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $50,000 or 3% of total revenues reported for the third quarter of 2019. The company had a net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of approximately $75,000, or 1% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $463,000 or 8% of total revenues.

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Total revenues were approximately $2.0 million for the third quarter, as compared to the approximately $1.9 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2019. This was an increase of approximately $104,000 or 5% when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $6.0 million, as compared to the $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This was an increase of approximately $505,000 or 9% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Healthcare related revenues grew 6% when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to 2019, and grew 12% when comparing the nine months ended September 30 th .

We finished the third quarter with approximately $2.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $730,000 at the end of 2019.

“Our ongoing strategy to invest in digital and social media marketing solutions for the healthcare market has driven revenue growth,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “That growth combined with strong fiscal management has improved operating margins in 2020. This is a trend we expect to continue through the fourth quarter.”

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,316 $ 730 Accounts receivable, net 1,770 843 Prepaid expenses 81 154 Total current assets 4,167 1,727 Property and equipment, net 22 15 Other assets 25 31 Total assets $ 4,214 $ 1,773 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 97 $ 190 Accrued employee expenses 697 388 Other accrued liabilities 207 33 Loan 973 --------- Deferred revenue 1,352 383 Total current liabilities 3,326 994 Total liabilities 3,326 994 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,640 143,606 Accumulated deficit (142,786 ) (142,861 ) Total stockholders' equity 888 779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,214 $ 1,773

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 2,010 $ 1,906 $ 6,019 $ 5,514 Cost of revenues 942 897 2,960 2,654 Gross Margin 1,068 1,009 3,059 2,860 Operating Expense Product development 188 293 652 950 Sales and marketing 237 281 773 870 General and administrative 487 485 1,472 1,495 Total operating expense 912 1,059 2,897 3,315 Income / (loss) from operations 156 (50 ) 162 (455 ) Income / (loss) before tax 156 (50 ) 162 (455 ) Other Income / Expense (2 ) --------- (67 ) 2 Provision for income taxes 18 --------- 20 10 Net income / (loss) 136 (50 ) 75 (463 ) Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 48,084,742 45,633,442 48,084,742 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 2 $ 5 $ 6 $ 15 Product development 3 3 9 14 Sales and marketing 2 3 8 13 General and administrative 4 4 12 19 Total stock-based compensation $ 11 $ 15 $ 35 $ 61

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

Sept 30, Nine Months Ended

Sept 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 136 $ (50 ) $ 75 $ (463 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 3 3 8 15 Stock-based compensation 11 15 35 61 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (282 ) (43 ) (927 ) (151 ) Other assets (4 ) 12 77 2 Accounts payable 27 45 (93 ) 76 Accrued liabilities 280 (35 ) 484 (25 ) Deferred revenue 174 (34 ) 969 138 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 345 (87 ) 628 (347 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8 ) --------- (15 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8 ) --------- (15 ) (4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Capital Investment 300 Loan (54 ) --------- 973 --------- Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (54 ) --------- 973 300 Change in cash and cash equivalent 283 (87 ) 1,586 (51 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,033 1,188 730 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,316 $ 1,101 $ 2,316 $ 1,101 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 18 $ --------- $ 20 $ 10

