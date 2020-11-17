 

TechnipFMC Receives Notice to Proceed for EPC Contract for Sempra LNG’s and IEnova’s Energía Costa Azul LNG Facility

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has received a Notice to Proceed for a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) at their Energía Costa Azul (ECA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Baja California, Mexico. The project will add a natural gas liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 Mtpa(2) to the existing regasification terminal using a compact and high efficiency mid-scale LNG design.

This addition will allow for natural gas liquefaction and LNG export capability at the ECA LNG facility, which has been operating as a regasification terminal since 2008. ECA LNG is one of Sempra LNG’s strategically located natural gas liquefaction infrastructure projects currently in development in North America.

TechnipFMC has been involved in this project since 2017, including the delivery of the FEED(3).

Arnaud Pieton, President of Technip Energies, stated: “We are very pleased to have been selected by Sempra LNG and IEnova for this strategic development. This project is fully aligned with our selective approach through very early stage involvement. We look forward to bringing our global project execution capabilities and our extensive LNG track record to this exciting project. LNG plays a major role in the energy transition, and we are proud to leverage our expertise to support this journey.”

(1)

 

For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1.0 billion.

(2)

 

Mtpa = Million tons per annum

(3)

 

FEED: Front End Engineering Design

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Disclaimer

